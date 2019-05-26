Home > Bangladesh

EC’s Helal Uddin shifts to Local Government Division in secretary shuffle

Published: 26 May 2019 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 26 May 2019 05:31 PM BdST

The government has appointed new secretaries to seven offices, including the Local Government Division, the Election Commission Secretariat and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The public administration ministry issued the order on Sunday, assigning Helal Uddin Ahmed, who served as secretary to the Election Commission Secretariat during the national elections, to the Local Government Division.

He has been replaced by Md Alamgir, secretary to the Technical and Madrasah Education Division.

Land Reform Board Chairman (Acting Secretary) Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed has been seconded to the Technical and Madrasah Education Department.

Dhaka Divisional Commissioner KM Ali Azam has been transferred to the labour and employment ministry to serve as secretary.

And Ummul Hasna, acting secretary to the labour and employment ministry, has been made the chairman (acting secretary) of the Land Reform Board.

Planning Commission Member (Secretary) Subir Kishore Chowdhury has been appointed as the chairman of Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council. He replaces Shahin Ahmed Chowdhury who has been moved to the Planning Commission.   

