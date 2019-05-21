Home > Bangladesh

15 survivors in Tunisia boat capsize return home

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 May 2019 04:10 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2019 04:10 PM BdST

Fifteen Bangladeshi survivors of a migrant boat capsize in the Mediterranean Sea off Tunisia have returned home.

A Turkish Airlines flight brought the survivors home on Tuesday afternoon, the immigration police told bdnews24.com at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Members of different detective agencies interrogated the survivor migrants at the airport.

The disaster struck after the migrants had set sail for Italy from the conflict-ridden Libya.

The overcrowded vessel subsequently sank in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Tunisia on May 10, killing at least 65 people, the majority of whom were Bangladeshis.

The government has issued a list of 39 Bangladeshi nationals missing in the boat capsize. Chances are slim to recover their bodies anymore.

In search of better living, the deceased Bangladeshi migrants had set off to Europe through Libya paying around Tk 1 million to the middlemen.

The Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, arrested three members of an alleged human trafficking ring over their involvement in the migrant boat disaster.

The family of a dead migrant filed a case with the Fenchuganj Police Station in Sylhet.

