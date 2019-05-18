‘Won’t farm paddy again’, says farmer frustrated by low prices

Bumper yield brought smile to the face of the 55-year-old farmer in Nilphamari.

But now when he is trying to take the harvest home and sell, Ali faces the bad time like other farmers.

Traders and millers are offering half the cost of production.

Ali leased eight bighas or over 2.65-acre land at total Tk 32,000 in this Boro season and produced 192 maund paddy.

To pay Tk 140,000 in total production costs, he had to sell his cattle and borrow money.

After selling his harvest at Tk 400 per maund or total Tk 76,800, Ali is looking for answers to questions he faces over making up the loss of Tk 63,200 in a single season.

“I’ve cultivated so much paddy. Now the money from selling the harvest is not sufficient to pay the production costs, let alone getting my investment back,” Ali said.

“If I have to count losses after cultivating paddy, I will stop cultivating paddy,” the frustrated farmer said.

He also complained about high labour cost. The money he paid the farm labours for cutting paddy on one bigha of land was equal to the price he got from harvest of five bighas, according to Ali.

The government is procuring Boro crop at Tk 1,040 per maund of paddy directly from farmers, starting from Apr 25 and ending on Aug 31, but the purchase has not started in Ali’s district yet.

In other places, where the procurement already started, farmers alleged that the government was not buying paddy directly from them, but from millers and traders, who are forcing the farmers to sell at lower prices.