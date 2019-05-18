‘Won’t farm paddy again’, says farmer frustrated by low prices
Nilphamari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 May 2019 10:39 PM BdST Updated: 18 May 2019 10:40 PM BdST
Ayub Ali leased land, sold out his cattle, and borrowed money to cultivate paddy in this Boro season.
Bumper yield brought smile to the face of the 55-year-old farmer in Nilphamari.
But now when he is trying to take the harvest home and sell, Ali faces the bad time like other farmers.
Traders and millers are offering half the cost of production.
To pay Tk 140,000 in total production costs, he had to sell his cattle and borrow money.
After selling his harvest at Tk 400 per maund or total Tk 76,800, Ali is looking for answers to questions he faces over making up the loss of Tk 63,200 in a single season.
“If I have to count losses after cultivating paddy, I will stop cultivating paddy,” the frustrated farmer said.
He also complained about high labour cost. The money he paid the farm labours for cutting paddy on one bigha of land was equal to the price he got from harvest of five bighas, according to Ali.
In other places, where the procurement already started, farmers alleged that the government was not buying paddy directly from them, but from millers and traders, who are forcing the farmers to sell at lower prices.
