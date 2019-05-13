ACC sues Khaleda’s former aide Falu, Ekramuzzaman for money laundering
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2019 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 05:58 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a money laundering case against four businesspeople, including BNP chief Khaleda Zia’s former adviser Mosaddak Ali Falu and SAK Ekramuzzaman for siphoning about Tk 1.84 billion to Dubai through offshore companies.
The ACC filed the case with Uttara Police Station on Monday, said Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, public relations officer for the commission.
Other two businessmen are Syed AK Anowaruzzaman, director of RAK Paints, and Md Amir Hossain, director of Star Ceramics.
Gulshan Anowar, assistant director at the ACC, filed the case as the main plaintiff under the Money Laundering Prevention Act 2012.
Falu, Ekramuzzaman, Anowaruzzaman and Amir opened offshore companies -- Al Madina International Limited, Three Star Limited, Development EEU in 2010 -- and smuggled out about Tk 1.84 billion earned in Bangladesh ‘through corruption’ to the UAE, according to the ACC.
They failed to show any source of the money in Dubai, the case dossier says. They do not have any proof of earning the money in Dubai nor did they notify Bangladesh Bank on their trade with Dubai, it said.
“In reality, Mosaddak Ali Falu misused his political power and smuggled out the illegally accumulated wealth abroad to invest in an offshore company.”
Falu had been the political secretary to Khaleda when she was the prime minister during the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami rule. He was also elected MP in a by-election.
Later, Khaleda made him a member of her Advisory Council. Falu resigned from the BNP after he was made a vice-chairman of the party in 2016.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Government to shift Khaleda trials to central jail in Keraniganj
- ACC sues Khaleda’s former aide Falu, Ekramuzzaman for money laundering
- Advance bus tickets for Eid travel to go on sale on May 17
- Poet Hayat Saif dies at 76
- Two more suspects arrested in Ctg murder case
- Supreme Court clears way for Jahalom case to proceed
- Drug suspect killed in anti-narcotics drive in Mymensingh
- Four restaurants fined for selling rotten food in Dhaka’s Farmgate
- Three raped, murdered nurse on bus in Kishoreganj, police say
- Woman, son, daughter found dead at home in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan
Most Read
- Inside Syria’s secret torture prisons: How Bashar al-Assad crushed dissent
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- Woman, son, daughter found dead at home in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Bangladesh man who was caught stealing formula for his baby gets job at superstore
- Myanmar pilot safely lands plane on its nose after landing gear failure
- Hundreds of bodies, one nurse: Serial killer rattles Germany
- Ershad will be ‘stronger dead than alive’, says Jatiya Party leader Ranga
- Four restaurants fined for selling rotten food in Dhaka’s Farmgate
- Three raped, murdered nurse on bus in Kishoreganj, police say