Bangladesh to start evacuation for cyclone Fani in 19 coastal districts Friday

Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 May 2019 06:47 PM BdST Updated: 02 May 2019 07:35 PM BdST
Bangladesh will shift people to cyclone shelters in 19 coastal districts, starting at 10am Friday, to avoid casualties as the very severe storm Fani is getting closer.
The decision to evacuate the residents of the coastal areas to the 3,868 shelters within Friday evening was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Thursday.
The authorities should keep the evacuated areas under guard along with the shelters, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Shah Kamal said.
Bangladesh will be in full range of the storm by 6pm on Friday, according to Meteorological Department Director Shamsuddin Ahmed.
“This will be a critical time. Everyone must be safe from high speed, stormy wind,” he said.
The storm will cross Bangladesh overnight from Friday evening with a wind speed between 100 and 120kmph, according to the meteorologist.
The authorities must ensure uninterrupted electricity and internet connections at least until the storm strikes to let the people know about the danger of the storm and get prepared, he said.
State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, among others, were present.
Previously, the Met Office predicted that the storm may hit Bangladesh on Saturday morning after lashing India on Friday.
India was also moving hundreds of thousands from the possible path of the storm along the Odisha coast and nearby areas.
