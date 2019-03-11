Home > Bangladesh

Infant abducted, ransom allegedly demanded in Bagerhat

  Bagerhat Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Mar 2019 05:05 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2019 05:05 PM BdST

A two-month-and-half year old infant has allegedly been abducted from a home in Bagerhat’s Morrelganj Upazila with a demand for a Tk 500,000 ransom.

A formal complaint had been filed over the abduction of Shohag Hawlader’s son from Bisharighata village on Monday, said KM Azizul Islam, chief of Moreelganj Police Station.

Police have visited the scene and verified the complaint, he said.

Three units of police have launched a rescue operation and said they hope to recover the child before any harm is done.  

Hawlader, a real estate agent and father of two children, told to media that, his infant son Abdullah has been ill for the last few days.

“Abdullah felt asleep with us after he was fed and given medicine around 2:45 am on Monday. We woke up again around 4:30 am and found my son was missing. My cell phone was also stolen. Later we found the bars on window had been cut.”

“The culprits also locked the doors from outside,” Hawlader claimed.

They called to my younger brother over the phone and demanded Tk 500,000 as ransom around 8:30 am on the morning, he added. 

