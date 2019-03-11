Home > Bangladesh

All eight independent candidates win Shamsunnahar Hall posts in DUCSU polls

  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Mar 2019 10:55 PM BdST

With Bangladesh Chhatra League or BCL candidates sweeping elections to the hall units of Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU, Shamsunnahar Hall has sprung a surprise

All eight contestants of the panel of independents in this hall won the polls on Monday.

Sheikh Tasnim Afroz Emi has been elected vice-president and Afsana Safa general secretary.

The other winners from the panel are Fatima Akter (AGS), Samiaj Jahan Prapti (cultural affairs secretary), ‘Tahsin’ (literary affairs secretary), Shirin Akter (social services secretary), Khadiza Begum (sports secretary), and Tamanna Tasnim Upoma (member).

Police had detained Emi on charges of spreading rumour on social media during the student movement for safe roads last year. She was released later.

Over 43,000 voters got registered to elect 25 leaders of the central committee and 13 each of 18 hall units.

Voting continued at 16 residential halls from 8am to 2pm on Monday.

At Ruqayyah Hall and Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall, voting was deferred by several hours after demonstrations by students over alleged ballot paper forgery.

Candidates of most panels other than BCL announced boycott of the elections for allegations of irregularity and rigging.

