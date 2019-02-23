Two killed, six injured in Tangail microbus crash
Two people have been killed and six others injured after a microbus accident in Tangail’s Kalihati.
The accident occurred around 4 am on Saturday on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in the Kalihati area, said Bangabandhu Bridge East Thana OC Md Mosharraf Hossain.
The microbus was on its way from Chapainawabganj to Dhaka when it crashed into another vehicle from behind, the OC said.
The front of the microbus was badly damaged in the incident and two people, including the microbus driver, were killed on the spot.
The dead were identified as microbus driver Mosharraf Hossain Musa and Citizens for Good Governance (SHUJAN) Chapainawabganj District President Advocate Syed Shahjamal.
Both hailed from Chapainawabganj, said Bangabandhu Bridge East Thana SI Kabirul Haque.
A police team was dispatched to the scene, recovered the two bodies and sent six with injuries to Tangail Sadar Hospital.
The other vehicle involved in the crash left the scene after the accident. Police have yet to identify it.
