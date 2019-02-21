Home > Bangladesh

Old Dhaka fire: Severely burnt youth among 9 admitted to DMCH burn unit

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Feb 2019 01:11 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 01:11 PM BdST

The corridors of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital were filled with the cries of people who lost relatives in a deadly fire at Old Dhaka.

More than 50 people have been killed in the fire that spread from a four-storey building in a narrow alley of Chawkbazar on Wednesday night. At least 40 were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with injuries.      

Of them, eight people were being treated at the post-operative unit, a nurse in the hospital’s burn unit told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

A 22-year-old man named Shohag, who suffered 60 percent burn wounds, is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

His father Abu Taher, a 65-year-old day labourer, was seen crying outside, while his wife Bedana Begum stayed with her son.  

Shohag’s condition is highly critical because of the extensive burns throughout his body, said burn unit doctor Hossain Imam.

“My son used to work at a perfume store in Chawkbazar. He was brought to the hospital soon after the fire started,” his mother told bdnews24.com.

Mohammad Anwar Hossain’s entire body was wrapped in bandage at the post-operative unit located at the second storey of the hospital.

He is a rickshaw puller, said his daughter Bithi. The family lives in Kamrangirchar.

“He himself called us at night and told us that his entire body was burnt. Then we heard a stranger’s voice in the background which said ‘come to Dhaka medical’.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Another wake-up call?

At least 70 dead in Old Dhaka fire

Police crack Pahartoli murder

Tributes pour in for 1952 martyrs

UK acting against own law: Hasina aide on Shamima

FILE PHOTO: Renu Begum, sister of teenage British girl Shamima Begum, holds a photo of her sister as she makes an appeal for her to return home at Scotland Yard, in London, Britain February 22, 2015. Reuters

Shamima not a Bangladeshi: Govt

Gas leaks set bus, car ablaze

Voting in 122 Upazilas on Mar 31: EC

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.