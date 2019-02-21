Old Dhaka fire: Severely burnt youth among 9 admitted to DMCH burn unit
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2019 01:11 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 01:11 PM BdST
The corridors of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital were filled with the cries of people who lost relatives in a deadly fire at Old Dhaka.
More than 50 people have been killed in the fire that spread from a four-storey building in a narrow alley of Chawkbazar on Wednesday night. At least 40 were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with injuries.
Of them, eight people were being treated at the post-operative unit, a nurse in the hospital’s burn unit told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
A 22-year-old man named Shohag, who suffered 60 percent burn wounds, is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.
His father Abu Taher, a 65-year-old day labourer, was seen crying outside, while his wife Bedana Begum stayed with her son.
Shohag’s condition is highly critical because of the extensive burns throughout his body, said burn unit doctor Hossain Imam.
Mohammad Anwar Hossain’s entire body was wrapped in bandage at the post-operative unit located at the second storey of the hospital.
He is a rickshaw puller, said his daughter Bithi. The family lives in Kamrangirchar.
“He himself called us at night and told us that his entire body was burnt. Then we heard a stranger’s voice in the background which said ‘come to Dhaka medical’.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Quader says government will take steps to prevent fire disasters
- Old Dhaka fire: Rescue efforts end
- Two doctors among victims killed in Old Dhaka fire
- Old Dhaka fire: Severely burnt youth among 9 admitted to DMCH burn unit
- Old Dhaka fire: Govt to give Tk 100,000 to families of dead workers, Tk 50,000 to injured
- 67 burnt bodies taken to Dhaka hospital morgue
- Liberation War’s ‘fighter mother’ Khurshid Jahan dies
- PM Hasina orders prompt medical help for victims of Old Dhaka fire
- Is Old Dhaka fire another wake-up call?
- Old Dhaka fire death toll jumps to 70
Most Read
- Old Dhaka fire death toll jumps to 70
- At least 10 dead, scores injured as fire devastates buildings in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar
- ISIS bride Shamima Begum not a Bangladeshi citizen, government asserts
- Dhaka gas leaks set bus, pick-up ablaze, disrupt supplies
- Britain is acting against its own law on ISIS bride Shamima: Bangladesh PM’s aide
- IS bride Shamima Begum stripped of British citizenship
- Bangladeshi expatriate in Dubai paid an opposition party for nomination: Hasina
- Jamaat should apologise for anti-Liberation role: BNP
- Saudi crown prince says terrorism a common concern with India
- Bangladesh police quiz YouTuber Salman Muqtadir over controversial video