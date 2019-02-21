Old Dhaka fire: Govt to give Tk 100,000 to families of dead workers, Tk 50,000 to injured

The information was provided in a statement from the Ministry of Labour on Thursday.

At least 70 people have been killed and many others were injured after a fire broke out at a four-storey building near the Shahi Mosque in Chawkbazar’s Churihatta on Wednesday night and spread to other nearby buildings.

Minister of Labour Monnujan Sufian presented her deepest condolences to the bereaved and said:

“The Ministry of Labour is announcing it will provide Tk 100,000 to the families of workers killed in the incident and Tk 50,000 for the workers injured in it for their treatment.”