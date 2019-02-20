Rohingya man killed in BGB ‘shootout’ in Cox’s Bazar
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2019 02:45 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 02:45 PM BdST
A Rohingya man, who had been detained as a drug suspect, has been killed during an alleged gun battle involving the Border Guards Bangladesh in Cox’s Bazar.
The deceased Zafar Alam lived in Noyapara Muchni Rohingya refugee camp at Heela Union, said Lt Col Md Asadud-Zaman Chowdhury, head of Teknaf-2 BGB Battalion, on Wednesday.
The incident of gunfight took place at No. 5 Sluice Gate in Sabrang, he said.
“On Tuesday night, the BGB arrested Zafar from Noyapara for his involvement in smuggling Yaba into Bangladesh. He confessed to the crime during interrogation,” he said.
“The BGB then took him along as they went for a raid in the morning. Our team spotted a group of suspicious men while they were crossing the Naf river, coming in from Myanmar.
“The team signalled them to stop but the men began firing from their weapons. Zafar was shot when the BGB retaliated. He was taken to the Upazila Health Complex where the doctor declared him dead.”
Zafar’s body has been sent to the morgue in Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital.
The BGB recovered a gun and five thousand yaba tablets. Two BGB members were injured in the gunfight, he added.
