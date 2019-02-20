Group that ‘cheated students looking for leaked question papers’ caught in Dhaka

The four suspects would also lie to them about being able to alter their test results, said Detective Branch Additional Commissioner Md Abdul Baten on Wednesday.

Md Abdul Fahim, 20, Md Shamim Ahmmed, Sohel Rana, 17 and Nabin Ali, 22, were arrested from Dhaka Fakirapool area.

“Fahim had been scamming people online for a long time. He would tell people he had access to leaked question papers of SSC test, job tests and entry exams for medical college and universities,” DB official Baten told a briefing at Minto Road on Wednesday.

Fahim was jailed for six months after the RAB arrested him over the same charge in 2018, he said.

“The group including Fahim was taking money from students and parents over bKash, charging them between Tk 500 and Tk 3,000. Those who wanted their poor test results altered would be charged Tk 20,000 to Tk 30,000,” said Baten.

There have been no reports of questions being leaked during the ongoing SSC and equivalent tests, but police received reports on a group working to scam people online.

The detective could not say how much money was amassed through cheating.