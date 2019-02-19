Home > Bangladesh

Two teenagers arrested over rape of 65-year-old woman in Rajshahi

  Rajshahi Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Feb 2019 05:08 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2019 05:08 PM BdST

Police have arrested two teenagers for allegedly raping a 65-year-old woman in Rajshahi.

Tushar Ali, 19, and Shimul Hasan, 19 are accused of trying up the violating the victim after tying up her husband at the couple’s home in Chaitirbagan in the early hours of Monday.

The two were arrested from their homes in the city after the woman filed a complaint at Rajpara Police Station. 

Tushar has confessed to the rape before a judge, said Rajpara Police OC Hafizur Rahman.

The victim was taking treatment at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. The police are waiting for the report of her medical test.

“Tushar and Shimul raped the victim and tied up her husband inside the house. They left soon afterwards.”       

The two have been sent to jail after being produced in court, he said.

File Photo

