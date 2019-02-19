Two suspected robbers killed in Kushtia police  ‘shootout’

The shootout took place on the Katadaha field near the Upazila’s Dangmorka-Adabariya road around 3:45 am Tuesday, said Daulatpur Police Station OC Nazrul Islam.

The dead have been identified as 42-year-old Mufazzal Hossain alias Mufa and 40-year-old Mohabu.

According to OC Nazrul,a police patrol team was dispatched to the Katadaha field after receiving reports of a confrontation between two rival gangs of robbers.

“When the police arrived at the scene, the gangs stopped their infighting and opened fire on the police, forcing the patrol team to retaliate. At one point the robbers fled and the two suspects were found at the scene with bullet wounds.”

They were rushed to the Daulatpur Upazila Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead, he added.

Two policemen were also injured in the shootout. Two rifles, four rounds of bullets and a machete were recovered from the scene, police said.