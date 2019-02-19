Home > Bangladesh

Two suspected robbers killed in Kushtia police  ‘shootout’

  Kushtia Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Feb 2019 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2019 11:42 AM BdST

Two men accused in several cases of theft and robbery have been killed in an alleged shootout with police Kushtia’s Daulatpur.

The shootout took place on the Katadaha field near the Upazila’s Dangmorka-Adabariya road around 3:45 am Tuesday, said Daulatpur Police Station OC Nazrul Islam.

The dead have been identified as 42-year-old Mufazzal Hossain alias Mufa and 40-year-old Mohabu.

According to OC Nazrul,a police patrol team was dispatched to the Katadaha field after receiving reports of a confrontation between two rival gangs of robbers.

“When the police arrived at the scene, the gangs stopped their infighting and opened fire on the police, forcing the patrol team to retaliate. At one point the robbers fled and the two suspects were found at the scene with bullet wounds.”

They were rushed to the Daulatpur Upazila Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead, he added.

Two policemen were also injured in the shootout. Two rifles, four rounds of bullets and a machete were recovered from the scene, police said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

MP Tahzeeb Siddique’s firm encroached river: Study

File Photo

HC scraps plea against swearing-in of new MPs

Why Bodi, Shajahan? asks MP

No gas in Ctg for third day

Chhayanaut honoured with top India award

Baharampur incident ‘unfortunate’: BGB chief

General election set record for fairness: CEC

BIWTA resumes eviction drive in Bosila

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.