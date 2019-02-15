Home > Bangladesh

Govt forms panels for organising Bangabandhu’s 100th birth anniversary

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Feb 2019 02:41 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 04:12 PM BdST

The government has announced two panels for organising the 100th birth anniversary of the nation’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The national committee that will arrange celebrations has 102 members and another committee for implementation has 61 members.

The national panel will be headed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangabandhu’s eldest daughter and also includes his younger daughter Sheikh Rehana. The members also include the speaker of parliament, the chief justice and leaders of the official opposition in parliament.

 

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Father of the Nation, was born on Mar 17 in 1920 at Tungipara village of Gopalganj.

The Awami League under his leadership had spearheaded the freedom movement which led to the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.  

More to follow

