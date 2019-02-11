Home > Bangladesh

Eight Buddhist families return to Myanmar from Bangladesh border

  Bandarban Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Feb 2019 03:49 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2019 03:54 AM BdST

Eight of the 38 Buddhist families from Myanmar, who took refuge at the border with Bangladesh a week ago, have returned home.
The 28 people returned on Sunday and the others also said they would return gradually, Colonel Zahirul Haque, commander of Border Guard Bangladesh or BGB in Bandarban, told bdnews24.com.

Over 150 Buddhists, who fled fighting between the Myanmar security forces and rebels of Arakan Army group in Chin and Rakhine states, gathered at the zero line near Choikhyong Parha of the Bangladesh side on Feb 4.

The families were from Rakhine, Khumi and Khao ethnic groups.

It takes six to eight hours of walk to reach the remote Choikhyong Parha from Keokradong, the peak which is accessible by jeep from Ruma Upazila.

The members of Bom ethnic group in Bangladesh are providing them with food. 

This is the first time influx of Buddhists from Myanmar has been reported.

Bangladesh has already given shelter to some 1.2 million Rohingya Muslims who had fled violent persecution in Rakhine.

When the latest exodus of over 700,000 started in August, 2017, some Hindu families also crossed the border into Bangladesh.

