Saudi man found dead at ‘friend's’ home in Mymensingh

Abu Nasr Al Dosari was visiting “his friend” Abu Sayed Sunny in Dhouhakhola Union, said Gouripur Police OC Abdullah Al Mamun on Friday.

Police recovered the body from the village house on Thursday night. Sunny was taken to the police station for questioning.

Abu Nasr, aged 51 according to his passport, hailed from Dammam.

He became friends with Sunny after meeting him in a hotel in Dhaka’s Gulshan 20 years ago, Sunny told the police. The two have since been “good friends”. Abu Nasr would often visit Sunny’s village home.

“Nasr went to sleep after lunch on Thursday. Sunny tried to wake him up at night, but Nasr wasn’t responding. His neighbours rushed to the house after hearing Sunny scream and saw the dead body,” said OC Abdullah.

His body has been sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The Saudi embassy has been notified about Abu Nasr’s death, said Upazila Executive Officer Farhana Karim.