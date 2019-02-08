Saudi man found dead at ‘friend's’ home in Mymensingh
Mymensingh Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2019 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2019 04:18 PM BdST
A Saudi national has been found dead inside a home in Mymensingh’s Gouripur Upazila.
Abu Nasr Al Dosari was visiting “his friend” Abu Sayed Sunny in Dhouhakhola Union, said Gouripur Police OC Abdullah Al Mamun on Friday.
Police recovered the body from the village house on Thursday night. Sunny was taken to the police station for questioning.
Abu Nasr, aged 51 according to his passport, hailed from Dammam.
He became friends with Sunny after meeting him in a hotel in Dhaka’s Gulshan 20 years ago, Sunny told the police. The two have since been “good friends”. Abu Nasr would often visit Sunny’s village home.
“Nasr went to sleep after lunch on Thursday. Sunny tried to wake him up at night, but Nasr wasn’t responding. His neighbours rushed to the house after hearing Sunny scream and saw the dead body,” said OC Abdullah.
His body has been sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for autopsy.
The Saudi embassy has been notified about Abu Nasr’s death, said Upazila Executive Officer Farhana Karim.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt moves to free inmates with physical disabilities from overcrowded prisons
- Arrest warrant issued for former GATCO director Shahjahan in graft case
- Phase-2 elections to 129 Upazilas on Mar 18
- Maldives arrests 80 Bangladeshis in crackdown on undocumented migrant workers
- Man killed in Khagrhachharhi, PCJSS blames UPDF
- Facebook closes 732 fake accounts named after Hasina
- Law minister expects ACC to take ‘serious’ measures over Jahalom case
- HC suggests ACC look into more serious grafts
- ETV journalist Sekandar sent to jail after police grilling on sexual harassment charges
- Myanmar villagers flee fresh Rakhine State fighting, enter Bangladesh
Most Read
- Saudi crown prince told top aide he’d use ‘bullet’ on critic
- H&M responds to sacking of Bangladesh garment workers, says ‘deeply concerned’
- Indonesia finds 193 Bangladeshis locked up in shop house
- JCD on DU campus after nine years, places demand before DUCSU polls
- Bangladesh seeks India’s support for early Rohingya return as Momen meets Modi
- HC suggests ACC look into more serious grafts
- Angelina Jolie praises Hasina as ‘exemplary’ leader after visiting Rohingya camps
- Government guideline to restrict private coaching legal: HC
- Maldives arrests 80 Bangladeshis in crackdown on undocumented migrant workers
- Malaysia police detain 68 Bangladeshis in a drive against illegal immigrants