Man killed in Khagrhachharhi, PCJSS blames UPDF 

  Rangamati Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Feb 2019 12:52 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2019 12:52 AM BdST

Unidentified gunmen have killed a man, who the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti or PCJSS’s MN Larma faction has claimed to be its worker, in khagrhachharhi’s Panchharhi.

Rony Tripura, 43, from Barhatila area came under attack in front of Shuktara Boarding at Panchharhi Bazar around 6:30pm on Thursday, according to police.

Panchharhi Police Station Inspector Dulal Hossain, quoting locals, said the attackers fled after shooting at Rony when he was entering the boarding.

Locals took him to Panchharhi Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor, Arifur Rahman, declared him dead, the inspector said.

Police were trying to identify and arrest the killers, he added. 

Panchharhi Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Sanjeeb Tripura said a bullet hit Rony in his waist and he died just when he was taken to the hospital.

Prashanta Chakma, a central leader of PCJSS (MN Larma), said Rony was the organisation’s member.

He blamed United People’s Democratic Front or UPDF faction led by Prasit Khisa for the attack.

UPDF (Prasit) leader Michael Chakma denied the allegation saying his organisation was not involved in the attack on Rony.

“It appears that the attack was a result of their own feud,” he added.

