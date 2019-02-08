Maldives arrests 80 Bangladeshis in crackdown on undocumented migrant workers
Rony Nondy from Male, Maldives, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2019 02:04 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2019 02:04 AM BdST
The immigration authorities in Maldives have arrested 80 Bangladeshis in a crackdown on undocumented migrant workers.
In a Twitter post, Maldives Immigration said the operation to detect the undocumented expatriates in Male on Tuesday was the first one of the year.
The immigration status of the expatriates was checked on site, and 80 were brought for “further screening”, it added.
Maldivian online media RaajjeMV, quoting the immigration department’s media official, Hassan Khaleel, said the operation was held in the capital "after multiple complaints from the public”.
Khaleel confirmed to RaajjeMV that the 80 individuals, all from Bangladesh, were under arrest and being held at the detention centre in Hulhumale.
They "did not have the proper documentation, hence identities were unconfirmed”, he told RaajjeMV.
The immigration department was completing the necessary procedures to deport them out of the country, according to the report.
The Maldives has total 144,607 expatriate workers and 63,000 of them are undocumented, Immigration Controller General Mohamed Ahmed Hussain said in January, the report said.
The department launched a year-long operation in January "to minimise the undocumented migrants", it added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man killed in Khagrhachharhi, PCJSS blames UPDF
- Facebook closes 732 fake accounts named after Hasina
- Law minister expects ACC to take ‘serious’ measures over Jahalom case
- HC suggests ACC look into more serious grafts
- ETV journalist Sekandar sent to jail after police grilling on sexual harassment charges
- Myanmar villagers flee fresh Rakhine State fighting, enter Bangladesh
- Malaysia police detain 68 Bangladeshis in a drive against illegal immigrants
- Indonesia finds 193 Bangladeshis locked up in shop house
- Bangladesh seeks India’s support for early Rohingya return as Momen meets Modi
- Government guideline to restrict private coaching legal: HC
Most Read
- Angelina Jolie praises Hasina as ‘exemplary’ leader after visiting Rohingya camps
- I was just joking with the journalist: Secretary Mofazzel says on ‘suicide advice’
- Policewoman allegedly dies by suicide over rocky marriage in Bogura
- H&M responds to sacking of Bangladesh garment workers, says ‘deeply concerned’
- Bangladesh Bank eases write-off rules to cut loan defaults
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- 'Deeply moved' Angelina Jolie pays respect to Bangladesh’s founding father
- Government guideline to restrict private coaching legal: HC
- Body recovered from wreckage of plane carrying footballer Sala: UK investigator
- Trump says may declare Islamic State defeated next week