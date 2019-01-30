International racket kingpin was trading in drugs under cover of apparel business: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, says the kingpin of the racket, Arif Uddin, was running drug under cover of Al Amin Fashion, a readymade garment firm that works as a media between producers and retailers, called ‘buying house’.

The members of Arif’s network, which is spread to Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and even China, are mostly young people, including women, the RAB says.

Arif recruited 15 to 20 Bangladeshis, who are involved in smuggling and stashing away drug in Bangladesh and abroad, into his network, RAB spokesman Mufti Mahmud Khan told a press conference in Dhaka on Tuesday.

“He prioritised less educated but smart women working in different organisations as his recruits. They were initially given jobs in his (garment) business. Once they proved their loyalty, they were included as local operators in his drug network,” Khan said.

“When they became expert in collecting, supplying and distributing drugs in Bangladesh, they were sent abroad to get used to foreign cultures. They were sent abroad on many occasions to increase acceptability of their passports. Then they were tasked with supplying and distributing drugs abroad,” the RAB official said.

The elite police unit convened the news conference after arresting Fatima Imam Tania, 26, Afsana Mimi, 23, Salma Sultana, 26, Sheikh Mohammad Badhon aka Parvez, 28 and Ruhul Amin aka Simon, 29, in separate raids in Dhaka on Monday.

On Dec 31 last year, law enforcers in Sri Lanka, in a special drive, recovered 272 kg of heroin and 5 kg of cocaine, and detained two Bangladeshis named Md Jamal Uddin and Rafiul Islam in Colombo.

Earlier on Dec 14, another Bangladeshi named ‘Surjomoni’ was detained with 32 kg of heroin from the same area of Sri Lanka.

On Jan 5, Bangladesh’s Department of Narcotics Control detained one ‘Choice Rahman’ from a house at Dhaka’s Uttara. Information gleaned from Rahman pointed to Arif.

RAB’s Khan said they suspected Arif has gone into hiding abroad after the arrests made in Sri Lanka.

The network was using Colombo as their base to transport hauls to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Malaysia and China, he said.

Rehana Begum, another member of the racket, is in jail in China after she had been arrested there, according to the RAB official.

“We are working to locate Arif. We are also checking how we can bring back Rehana,” he added.