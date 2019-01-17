Man arrested over rape of 4-year-old girl in Sunamganj
Sunamganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 03:20 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 03:20 PM BdST
A fifty-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a child in Sunamganj’s Tahirpur Upazila.
Police found preliminary evidence of forced intercourse on the four-year-old victim, who was being treated at Sunamganj Central Hospital.
The child’s father filed a case accusing one Harris Mia of Sreepur Uttar Union’s Charagaon village, which is also where the victim’s family lives.
Harris is accused of luring the child to his house while she was on her way to a neighbour’s house on Tuesday afternoon, said Tahirpur Police OC Nandan Kanti Dhar.
He raped her in the house and ran away when she began to scream. His neighbours then rescued the child and took her to Tahirpur Central Hospital.
But her health deteriorated and she was moved to Sunamganj Central Hospital.
“The primary investigation shows signs of rape. We’ll know the full details once we have the reports of her tests,” said OC Nandan.
