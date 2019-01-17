KOICA president coming to Bangladesh in first-ever visit

Mi-kyung Lee will meet Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and visit Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar during her tour from Jan 20 to Jan 23, the KOICA Dhaka office said in a statement.

She will lead a 6-strong delegation. It would be the first ever visit by a KOICA president to Bangladesh after the agency began its operations here in 1993.

With the finance minister, KOICA said, she would discuss ways to strengthen bilateral development cooperation. In Cox’s Bazar she will hand over gas cookers to Rohingya refugees who have taken shelter in Bangladesh fleeing “ethnic cleansing” in Myanmar's Rakhine State.

KOICA supports Bangladesh through grants, soft loans and technical cooperation. Its ongoing country strategy, 2016 to 2020, is mostly focused on health, education, transportation and ICT.

It is also focused on helping Bangladesh become a developed country by 2041.