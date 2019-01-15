Election Commission dismissive of TIB report on polls
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jan 2019 22:01 BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2019 22:01 BdST
The Election Commission has waved off the Transparency International, Bangladesh report in which the organisation alleged irregularities in the 11th parliamentary elections.
Asked for comments on the report on Tuesday, Election Commissioner Md Rafiqul Islam questioned the making of the report by TIB, the local branch of the Berlin-based organisation promoting public opinion against corruption.
“We didn’t ask them to make any report on the election. We have nothing to do with it (TIB report),” he said.
The TIB has not been listed as an election observer, he noted, declining to comment on the organisation’s observations and recommendations.
“They should have taken our and the government’s views. But they did not involve us in any way or informed officially. So we are not evaluating the report. We not taking cognisance of the report,” he said.
“We will speak if they officially inform us about it,” Rafiqul added.
Such an election does not augur well for democracy, it added.
The BNP and its Jatiya Oikya Front alliance have rejected the results of the polls and demanded fresh elections alleging widespread rigging, irregularities and intimidation of their supporters and candidates.
The EC rejected the demand while the ruling Awami League dismissed the allegations of rigging and intimidation.
