No 'easy solution' to Rohingya crisis, says Bangladesh's new Foreign Minister Momen
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 21:01 BdST
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen does not see any easy solution to the crisis surrounding the Rohingya people, which he says is “a very serious issue”.
“There will be no easy solution. We’ll have to face difficulties,” the newly-appointed minister told reporters at his office on Monday as he took questions.
He said he would work hard to devise new plans to deal with the crisis.
“It’s a very serious issue. We have to discuss a lot. After the crisis broke out, our prime minister placed a five-point proposal in the UN General Assembly. But those proposals were not reflected in our negotiations,” he said.
“We want solutions,” he said, and added that he was studying strategies for successfully dealing with the crisis.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s proposals included sustainable repatriation of the Rohingya refugees to Myanmar and punishment of those who committed crimes against the minority group, he said.
“How will we do that, we don’t know. We’ll work on it. It’s a serious issue. It’ll remain a priority issue,” said the new minister, who was Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the UN from 2009 to 2015.
“Myanmar is our friend and neighbour. We expect that Myanmar will give us the return of that friendship. We’ll be happy.”
AK Abdul Momen. File Photo
“If the crisis persists, then the interests of our neighbours India, Thailand, Myanmar and China will all be affected. Instabilities may develop. Different interest groups may enter the scene,” he said.
He said he believed the international community did not do enough to resolve the crisis. “It should be everybody’s obligation that no instability is created. All neighbours must work together.”
“We have to make them understand, those who are not paying proper attention, that their interests will also be affected.”
He said China has shifted its initial position on the crisis and Russia is also showing positivity.
“Nothing is certain in international politics. Today’s friend can be tomorrow’s enemy. Today’s enemy can be tomorrow’s friend. That’s the world we live in,” he said, replying to questions about China and Russia, which had both vetoed in favour of Myanmar at the UN Security Council.
“The issue for us is that we have to work hard if we want to achieve our target,” said the new foreign minister.
Over 700,000 new Rohingya refugees crossed the border into Bangladesh to escape ethnic cleansing after the Myanmar army began a crackdown in Rakhine in late August of 2017. The number of Rohingyas living in Bangladesh is now over 1.1 million.
The first phase of the voluntary repatriation plan in mid-Nov last year was stopped because Rohingyas did not want to return in current conditions.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Five-phase staggered Upazila elections to begin in March
- No 'easy solution' to Rohingya crisis, says Bangladesh's new Foreign Minister Momen
- Info gap on Bangladesh opportunities made new Foreign Minister Momen ‘feel bad’
- ILO praises garment wage review
- Hasina retains her five advisers in new government
- No more unplanned buildings: Minister Rezaul Karim
- First meeting of new cabinet on Jan 21
- New Bangladesh foreign minister says he will first visit India
- ‘Rumour’ of garment worker’s death sparks protest, vandalism in Savar
- Aritry suicide case: Two teachers get bail after surrendering to court
Most Read
- Bangladesh boosts garment wage in six grades amid worker protests
- Badruddoza asks Kamal Hossain to apologise for ‘distrusting’ Bikalpadhara on Jamaat
- BGB major accused of assaulting executive magistrate amid labour unrest
- Opposition can exist outside parliament, says BNP chief Khaleda in court
- NHRC probe finds no link between general election and Noakhali ‘gang-rape’
- MP’s son arrested in Satkhira
- Hasina retains her five advisers in new government
- BNP’s Fakhrul slams Hifazat chief Shafi for ‘shocking anti-women’ remarks
- Oikya Front will decide on talks with govt once it knows agenda: Fakhrul
- Messi scores 400th La Liga goal as Barca beat Eibar