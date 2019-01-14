Hasina asks PMO staff to work to deliver on campaign pledges

She exchanged views with the officials on her first day at office on Sunday after taking oath as head of the government for the fourth term six days ago.

“We must deliver on the promises we’ve made to the nation. We will have to work to this end. We always prioritise the electoral manifesto,” Hasina said.

“Power is not a thing only to sit and enjoy, but it’s also a responsibility towards the people,” she remarked.

The prime minister ordered the officials to continue the drives against terrorism, militancy, drugs and corruption.

“I also request you to work in coordination with the ministries to implement the development projects and to ensure peace and security,” she said.

Hasina said she would start visiting the ministries.

She will visit the local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry on Jan 17 and public administration ministry on Jan 23, according to Public Relations Secretary Faiz Ahmed.

Earlier in the morning, she paid respect to the fallen members of the armed forces by placing a wreath on the altar of the Shikha Anirban (Eternal Flames) at the Dhaka Cantonment. She also cut a cake at her Armed Forces Division office.

When she came to PMO, the officials greeted her with flowers.

Her Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman moderated an event afterwards. Principal Coordinator for SDG Affairs Abul Kalam Azad made a presentation on the ruling party’s electoral manifesto and plans to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs.

Hasina’s advisers HT Imam, Mashiur Rahman, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, and Tarique Ahmed Siddique also delivered speeches.