Hasina asks PMO staff to work to deliver on campaign pledges
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 04:01 BdST
Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials at the Prime Minister’s Office to work in coordination with the ministries and departments to deliver on the new government’s pledges.
She exchanged views with the officials on her first day at office on Sunday after taking oath as head of the government for the fourth term six days ago.
“We must deliver on the promises we’ve made to the nation. We will have to work to this end. We always prioritise the electoral manifesto,” Hasina said.
“Power is not a thing only to sit and enjoy, but it’s also a responsibility towards the people,” she remarked.
“I also request you to work in coordination with the ministries to implement the development projects and to ensure peace and security,” she said.
She will visit the local government, rural development and cooperatives ministry on Jan 17 and public administration ministry on Jan 23, according to Public Relations Secretary Faiz Ahmed.
When she came to PMO, the officials greeted her with flowers.
Hasina’s advisers HT Imam, Mashiur Rahman, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, and Tarique Ahmed Siddique also delivered speeches.
