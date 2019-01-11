Quader asks officials to remove illegal establishments along highways in a week
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has asked the authorities to dismantle all the illegal establishments along the national highways within a week.
The minister gave the instruction while visiting the Dhaka-Tangail Highway at Gazipur’s Chandra intersection on Friday.
“We have decided to free the roads of the illegal establishments. The work will start across Bangladesh within seven days after the notice,” said Quader.
He hoped that if the government succeeded in removing illegal establishments and unauthorised parking, then discipline will be restored on the roads.
The minister has already told police not to allow illegal parking on the national highways.
In Bangladesh, illegal establishments and haphazard parking have narrowed roads, which causes tailback and sometimes accidents.
Quader, who has been in charge of the ministry for seven years, took a slew of initiatives at different times to rid the roads of the illegal establishments.
But the magistrates usually face resistance while dismantling the illegal establishments from the local traders and influential people.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- RAB arrests six robbers, including a jewellery store owner, in Gazipur
- Bangladesh improves on Global Terror Index as threat impact ‘medium’
- Quader asks officials to remove illegal establishments along highways in a week
- Suspect arrested in Cumilla over gang-rape on election day
- Neighbours find missing person dead inside a septic tank in Feni
- Bangladesh passport moves up three spots in ranking of access power
- Shahabuddin Shahjahan of Dhaka Theatre dies, Janaza on Saturday
- Election Commission plans staggered Upazila elections from March
- Two workers killed in Thakurgaon bridge collapse
- Passport office, BTRC get new directors general
Most Read
- New sexism scandal for cricket after Indian stars' TV misogyny
- Bangladesh to readjust three grades in wage structure for apparel workers
- Bangladesh passport moves up three spots in ranking of access power
- Ex-Tarique aide Nuruddin Apu remanded over 'polls money plot'
- Grisly Mexican gang battle near US border leaves 21 dead
- Hasina points to turnout in 2008 polls amid criticism of 2018 victory
- Two workers killed in Thakurgaon bridge collapse
- Winner takes all: Awami League soars in vote percentage, BNP drowns in record loss
- Passport office, BTRC get new directors general
- Women rescued ‘after six months of rape, torture in captivity’ at Feni house