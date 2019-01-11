Home > Bangladesh

Quader asks officials to remove illegal establishments along highways in a week

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has asked the authorities to dismantle all the illegal establishments along the national highways within a week.

The minister gave the instruction while visiting the Dhaka-Tangail Highway at Gazipur’s Chandra intersection on Friday.

“We have decided to free the roads of the illegal establishments. The work will start across Bangladesh within seven days after the notice,” said Quader.

He hoped that if the government succeeded in removing illegal establishments and unauthorised parking, then discipline will be restored on the roads.

The minister has already told police not to allow illegal parking on the national highways.

In Bangladesh, illegal establishments and haphazard parking have narrowed roads, which causes tailback and sometimes accidents.

Quader, who has been in charge of the ministry for seven years, took a slew of initiatives at different times to rid the roads of the illegal establishments.

But the magistrates usually face resistance while dismantling the illegal establishments from the local traders and influential people.

