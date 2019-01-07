Sheikh Hasina takes oath for third consecutive term as prime minister

President Md Abdul Hamid administered the oath for the prime minister at the Bangabhaban at 3:40 pm on Monday.

It is the Awami League president’s fourth term in office.

The president then administered the oaths for the new ministers, ministers of state and deputy ministers who will form the cabinet.

The oath-taking ceremony was moderated by Cabinet Secretary Shafiul Alam, who on Sunday, announced the names and offices of the 47 members of the new cabinet at a media briefing.

The prime minister will lead a cabinet of 24 ministers, 19 ministers of state and three state ministers.

The announcement came as a surprise as it is customary for the list of ministers to be disclosed after they have been sworn in.

After taking her oath, the prime minister hugged her sister Sheikh Rehana.

Awami League Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury embraced Hasina.

The prime minister then waved to the crowd.

Hasina has formed a cabinet mostly made up of new faces after the Awami League’s landslide victory in the 11th national parliamentary election.

The new administration has dropped 36 members from the previous cabinet. Thirty-one members of the new cabinet are first-timers.

Hasina, who had included representatives from the Awami League’s allied parties in the previous cabinets, has not picked any of them in her new cabinet.

Instead, the new cabinet exclusively consists of members of the Awami League.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, CEC KM Nurul Huda, diplomats and various representatives from social and cultural organisations attended the event.

Neither Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad nor his wife and former Leader of the Opposition Raushon Ershad were seen at the event.

But Awami League allies such as Bikalpadhara President AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury, Bikalpadhara Secretary Genreal Abdul Mannan and Joint Secretary General Mahi B Chowdhury and Jatiya Party Presidium Member Fakhrul Imam were in attendance.

Awami League leaders, such as AMA Muhith, AH Mahmood Ali, Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Nurul Islam Nahid and Qamrul Islam, who had been in the previous cabinet but will not be in the new one, were also present.

Advisers to the prime minister HT Imam, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and Gowher Rizvi also came to the Bangabhaban for the event.

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina was greeted at the Bangababan by President Md Abdul Hamid upon her arrival. She entered the Darbar Hall around 3:30 pm.

After the event, the guests took tea and snacks at the Bangabhaban field. The prime minister was seen mingling with the crowd.

The term of the government that came to power on Jan 12, 2014 officially ended with the completion of the oath-taking ceremony. The prime minister will later appoint her new advisers for the coming term.