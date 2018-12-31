World leaders congratulate Hasina over election victory
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Dec 2018 17:12 BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2018 17:12 BdST
World leaders have congratulated Awami League President Sheikh Hasina for her victory in the 11th parliamentary election.
The president and the prime minister of China, the Bhutanese king and prime minister, and the chief ministers of West Bengal and Tripura congratulated her over the win.
Awami League secured the absolute majority in the Dec 30 national polls.
The fourth King of Bhutan, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her party in a written message of felicitation.
He acknowledged the contribution of Hasina in strengthening the close bonds of goodwill, cooperation and friendship between Bangladesh and Bhutan, the foreign ministry said.
He also expressed his confidence that under the leadership of Hasina, Bangladesh will continue to enjoy development and prosperity.
Prior to that, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Hasina to congratulate her on Monday.
Modi pledged to maintain an intimate relationship between India and Bangladesh.
Besides this, several politicians, government and private officials, and foreign ambassadors also went to Ganabhaban to congratulate her.
“Heartiest congratulations to Sheikh Hasina Ji on the victory in the Bangladesh General Election,” tweeted Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, on Monday.
The Awami League-led Grand Alliance won by a massive landslide over its Jatiya Oikya Front opposition in Sunday's polls.
The ruling Awami League won 259 of 299 seats in the election, while the Oikya Front, which competed under the BNP's ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol, only won seven. The Jatiya Party, which had allied itself with the Awami League in the lead up to the polls, won 20 seats.
