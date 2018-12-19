Nine injured in house fire in Narayanganj’s Fatullah
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-19 10:22:35.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-19 10:22:35.0 BdST
Nine people have suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Narayanganj’s Fatullah.
The blaze began around 7:30am on Wednesday morning in the Kotalerbag Hawk Bazar area at the home of local Narayan Chandra, said Fatullah Model Police Station OC Manzur Quader.
The fire service believes the fire was caused by a leak in the gas line, he said.
The nine victims have been transferred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Three of them are in critical condition, said Bachchu Miah, sub-inspector of DMCH Medical Police Outpost.
The victims have been identified as Narayan Chandra, 40, Archana, 28, Susmita, 27, Sreenath, 35, Haridas, 55, Ramit, 14, Shaon, 10, Arpita, 10, and Anamika, 15.
Narayan and his family lived at the house, locals said. Neighbours rescued them after the fire broke out and took them to the hospital.
