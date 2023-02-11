Father of slain BUET student Sony dies of cancer

Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan, the father of Sabikunnahar Sony, who died in the crossfire between two factions of the Chhatra Dal two decades ago, has died after a battle with cancer.

Habibur passed away at IBN Sina Specialized Hospital in Dhaka on Saturday without seeing justice for his daughter’s death. He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital for several days after being diagnosed with cancer in September last year.

He will be laid to rest beside his parents at his family graveyard at Bijeshwar in Brahmanbaria Sadar, Habibur’s nephew Prof Mamun Molla said.