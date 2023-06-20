NID server glitch disrupts SIM registration, passport services

Complications in the National ID server have hampered SIM registration, passport verification and other services.

The Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh or AMTOB wrote to the NID cell under the Election Commission over the complications on Monday.

Speaking to http://bdnews24.com on Tuesday, AMTOB Secretary General Lt Col Mohammad Zulfikar said they use the NID server to provide customers with SIM registration, replacement, mobile number portability, roaming, ownership change and other services.

“But customers cannot get these services as the EC server has been down recently. We’ve contacted the EC about the matter. I hope this problem will be solved soon.”