Cold respite in sight before drizzles and temperature drop

A mild cold wave is sweeping over entire Rajshahi and Rangpur regions and parts of the other divisions with warnings of temperatures to drop by the end of the week before rising slightly.
The minimum temperature rose to 8 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur on Friday after sinking to this season’s lowest at 6.3 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Thursday.
However, there was no sign of relief from the cold as fog and chilly wind descended on towns and villages.
In the forecast for Saturday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country, having chances of drizzles at one or two places over Khulna, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.
Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places.
Night temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.