Cold respite in sight before drizzles and temperature drop

A mild cold wave is sweeping over entire Rajshahi and Rangpur regions and parts of the other divisions with warnings of temperatures to drop by the end of the week before rising slightly.

The minimum temperature rose to 8 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur on Friday after sinking to this season’s lowest at 6.3 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Thursday.

However, there was no sign of relief from the cold as fog and chilly wind descended on towns and villages.