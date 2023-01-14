    বাংলা

    Cold respite in sight before drizzles and temperature drop

    Temperatures may fall by the end of the week

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Jan 2023, 07:43 PM
    Updated : 13 Jan 2023, 07:43 PM

    A mild cold wave is sweeping over entire Rajshahi and Rangpur regions and parts of the other divisions with warnings of temperatures to drop by the end of the week before rising slightly.

    The minimum temperature rose to 8 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur on Friday after sinking to this season’s lowest at 6.3 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on Thursday.

    However, there was no sign of relief from the cold as fog and chilly wind descended on towns and villages.

    In the forecast for Saturday, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country, having chances of drizzles at one or two places over Khulna, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

    Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places.

    Night temperature may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

    RELATED STORIES
    Azhar Zafar Shah, ex-DU teacher beaten by mob after fatal car accident, dies
    Ex-DU teacher beaten by mob after car accident dies 
    He was behind the wheel of the car that hit and dragged a woman for nearly a kilometre at the university
    Rangunia man who lost his family to fire recounts a horrific night
    Man who lost family to fire recounts a horrific night
    Khokon Bosak survived, but his parents, wife and two children were charred to death by a devastating fire
    Winter cold, polluted water leave Ijtema attendees sick
    Ijtema attendees suffer from diarrhoea, cold
    Filth was visibly floating in the water used for cooking, leading to several cases of diarrhoea
    Two suspected robbers beaten to death by mob in Cumilla
    Two suspected robbers lynched in Cumilla
    An announcement about a series of robberies from an Islamic congregation prompted locals to attack the suspects, one of whom is in critical condition

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher