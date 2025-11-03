Khaleda to contest in three constituencies, Tarique to run for one as BNP names candidates for 237 seats

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced its candidates for 232 constituencies in the first phase of the parliamentary elections.

The list was read out at a media briefing in Gulshan on Monday afternoon.

Chairperson Khaleda Zia will contest Dinajpur-3, Bogura-7, and Feni-1.

Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman will stand in Bogura-6.

Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will contest in Thakurgaon-3.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of the BNP’s National Standing Committee was held at the Chairperson’s Office at noon to finalise the list of candidates.

Tarique, joining virtually from London, presided over the meeting.

After a marathon three-and-a-half-hour discussion, Fakhrul briefed the media.

He said: “We have announced the names of potential candidates for 237 seats. Afterwards, we will consult with all the allied parties we have been working with. Seats not yet announced may be offered to them, or we may revise some of our own allocations.

“We want to make it clear that this is a list of probable candidates.”

Among 237 constituencies, Khaleda Zia alone is standing in multiple seats, while the BNP has fielded women candidates in 10 of the 12 constituencies reserved for women.

Tarique is entering national elections for the first time after 17 years in London, having left Bangladesh on Sept 11, 2008 during a state of emergency.

Although BNP leaders previously indicated he would return in November, no exact date has yet been announced.

In the 2008 parliamentary polls, the BNP, which had previously formed three governments, won 30 seats.

The Awami League, victorious in that election, continued in power through the next three disputed elections.

The BNP boycotted the 2014 and 2018 elections, and in 2018, contesting under the Jatiya Oikya Front, it secured only five seats.

With the Awami League government ousted during the July Uprising, the BNP sees a path back to government.

Among the party’s Standing Committee members, the following have been nominated: Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain (Cumilla-1), Mirza Abbas (Dhaka-8), Gayeshwar Chandra Roy (Dhaka-3), Abdul Moyeen Khan (Narsingdi-2), Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury (Chattogram-10), Salahuddin Ahmed (Cox’s Bazar-1), Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku (Sirajganj-2), Hafiz Uddin Ahmed (Bhola-3), and AZM Zahid Hossain (Dinajpur-6).

Among the vice-chairmen, the BNP has nominated Altaf Hossain Chowdhury for Patuakhali-1, Barkat Ullah Bulu for Noakhali-3, Mohammad Shahjahan for Noakhali-4, Abdul Awal Mintoo for Feni-3, Nitai Roy Chowdhury for Magura-2, Kazi Shah Mofazzal Hossain Kaikobad for Cumilla-3, and Ahmed Aazam Khan for Tangail-8.

From the Chairperson’s Advisory Council, the nominees include: Monirur Haque Chowdhury (Cumilla-6), Aman Ullah Aman (Dhaka-2), Mahbub Uddin Khokon (Noakhali-1), Zainul Abedin Farroque (Noakhali-4), Zahir Uddin Swapan (Barishal-1), Mazibor Rahman Sarwar (Barishal-5), Lutfozzaman Babar (Netrokona-4), Tajvir Ul Islam (Kurigram-3), Habibur Rahman Habib (Pabna-4), Mushfiqur Rahman (Brahmanbaria-4), Afroza Khanam Rita (Manikganj-3), Moinul Islam Khan (Manikganj-2), Khandakar Abdul Muktadir (Sylhet-1), Tahsina Rusdir Luna (Sylhet-2), Abul Khair Bhuiyan (Lakshmipur-2), Enamul Haque Chowdhury (Sylhet-6), Abdus Salam Pintu (Tangail-2), Zainul Abedin (VP Zainul) (Feni-2), Fazlur Rahman (Kishoreganj-4), and Nasser Rahman (Moulvibazar-3).