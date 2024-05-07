Ensure no intrusion, undue influence or irregularities in polling centres, says CEC

Polls are to open in 140 Upazilas in the first phase on Wednesday

All preparations have been made to ensure free and impartial voting in the first phase of the Upazila polls starting on Wednesday and an alert has been issued to avoid any kind of irregularities, says Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal.

At a media briefing on the first phase of Upazila elections at the Election Commission’s headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday, the CEC said efforts are being made to prevent undue influence in local elections.

Ministers and MPs have been suspended, and some measures have been taken to limit their influence. Instructions have also been given to stop intrusion and irregularities at polling centres during voting, Awal said.

The commission will monitor the votes centrally and be on an alert on polling day. Immediate action will be taken against any complaint, he added.

On Wednesday, polls will open in 140 out of 495 Upazilas in the first phase of the election. Electronic voting machines will be used in 22 Upazilas. The voting will continue from 8am to 4pm.

The Upazila council elections will be held in four phases this year.

Stating that all the arrangements for the vote have already been completed, the CEC said, “All kinds of preparations have been made to ensure a free and fair election. The situation will be monitored centrally from the EC building to properly supervise law and order.”

The commission has held meetings at divisional and district levels in its effort to make the elections free, fair and impartial. Measures have been taken to organise the polls in phases to facilitate the deployment and patrolling of law enforcement personnel, he said.

After the announcement of the schedule for 152 Upazilas in the first phase, 140 of them will go to polls on Wednesday after the omission of some Upazilas due to uncontested winners, suspensions and reschedulings.

Generally, 17 members of law enforcement agencies will remain in force in each general centre and 18 in important centres. The number increases to 19 in general polling centres and 21 in important centres in hilly areas.