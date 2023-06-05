    বাংলা

    Bangladesh minister sees ‘nothing misleading’ in Akhand Bharat map of Indian parliament

    Social media users and critics in Bangladesh have questioned the mural of an undivided India’s map in the country’s newly built parliament building

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 June 2023, 03:57 PM
    Updated : 5 June 2023, 03:57 PM

    Amid debates in Bangladesh over a map of Akhand Bharat in India’s newly built parliament, Shahriar Alam says he sees “nothing misleading or political” in it.

    Facing questions from journalists on Monday, the state minister for foreign affairs said the spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that it was a map from the time of the Ashokan empire of 322 BC.

    “It’s not a map of 2023 AD. So, there’s nothing to be confused about or political,” he said.

    The Bangladesh government still ordered the high commission in New Delhi to ask the Indian government for more clarification over the map, he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    Govt to allow onion import from Monday
    Prices of the kitchen staple have neared Tk 100 a kg
    File Photo
    Govt buys soybean oil at Tk 140 per litre from US company
    The TCB is procuring nearly 20 million litres of cooking oil from domestic and international companies
    File photo. REUTERS
    Indian army helicopter makes 'hard landing', 3 hurt
    There were extensive checks on the indigenously produced fleet after two crashes, media reported last month
    File Photo
    River transport services suspended
    Different levels of warning were issued for river transport, but the services have been suspended altogether after seaports hoisted great danger signal

    Opinion

    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps
    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps