Bangladesh minister sees ‘nothing misleading’ in Akhand Bharat map of Indian parliament

Prices of the kitchen staple have neared Tk 100 a kg
Amid debates in Bangladesh over a map of Akhand Bharat in India’s newly built parliament, Shahriar Alam says he sees “nothing misleading or political” in it.
Facing questions from journalists on Monday, the state minister for foreign affairs said the spokesman for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that it was a map from the time of the Ashokan empire of 322 BC.
“It’s not a map of 2023 AD. So, there’s nothing to be confused about or political,” he said.
The Bangladesh government still ordered the high commission in New Delhi to ask the Indian government for more clarification over the map, he said.