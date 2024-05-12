SSC pass rate increases to 83.04%

The pass rate for the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams stands at 83.04 percent, up from 80.39 percent last year, an increase of 2.65 percent

A total of 182,129 examinees achieved a GPA of 5.0 this year, a dip from the 183,578 who scored it last year. This means 1,449 fewer students received a GPA of 5.0 this year.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially released the results of the SSC exams on Sunday at her official residence Gonobhaban. Then, at 12:30pm, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury gave details on the results of the public exam at the Secretariat.

Students can access their results through their educational institutions, the website of their education board, and by SMS on their mobile phones.

The COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted the usual SSC schedule for several years, but in 2024 the public examinations were held in February as usual. The exams were also held on the full syllabus and for the full marks.

The SSC and equivalent examinations began on Feb 15 and the written portion ended on Mar 13.

This year 2,013,597 students took the exams under 11 education boards and 1,672,153 passed.

The pass rate for the nine general education boards was 83.77 percent, the one for the Madrasa Board was 79.66 percent, and the one for the Technical Board was 81.38 percent.

Board 2024 2023 2022 Pass rate (%) GPA 5.0 Pass rate (%) GPA 5.0 Pass rate (%) GPA 5.0 Dhaka 83.92 49,190 77.55 46,303 90.03 64,984 Rajshahi 89.26 28,074 87.89 26,878 85.88 42,517 Cumilla 79.23 12,100 78.42 11,623 91.28 19,998 Jashore 92.33 20,761 86.17 20,617 95.17 30,892 Chattogram 82.80 10,823 78.29 11,450 87.53 18,664 Barishal 89.13 6,145 90.18 6,311 89.61 10,068 Sylhet 73.35 5,471 76.06 5,452 78.82 7,565 Dinajpur 78.43 18,105 76.87 17,410 81.16 25,586 Mymensingh 85.00 13,176 85.49 13,177 89.02 15,216 Madrasa 79.66 14,206 74.70 6,213 82.22 15,457 Technical 81.38 4,078 86.35 18,145 89.55 18,655 Total 83.04 182,129 80.39 183,578 87.44 269,602

Girls outpaced boys in both pass rate and scoring a GPA 5.0. The pass rate for male students was 81.57 percent, while the pass rate for female students was 84.47 percent.

Of the 988,794 boys who sat for the exams, 806,553 passed.

Of the 1,024,803 girls who sat for the exams, 865,600 passed.

Of the students who received a GPA of 5.0, 98,776 were girls and 83,353 were boys.