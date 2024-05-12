SSC pass rate increases to 83.04%

May 12, 2024
182,129 examinees this year scored a GPA of 5.0
Published : 12 May 2024, 01:36 PM
The pass rate for the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent exams stands at 83.04 percent, up from 80.39 percent last year, an increase of 2.65 percent
A total of 182,129 examinees achieved a GPA of 5.0 this year, a dip from the 183,578 who scored it last year. This means 1,449 fewer students received a GPA of 5.0 this year.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially released the results of the SSC exams on Sunday at her official residence Gonobhaban. Then, at 12:30pm, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury gave details on the results of the public exam at the Secretariat.
Students can access their results through their educational institutions, the website of their education board, and by SMS on their mobile phones.
The COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted the usual SSC schedule for several years, but in 2024 the public examinations were held in February as usual. The exams were also held on the full syllabus and for the full marks.
The SSC and equivalent examinations began on Feb 15 and the written portion ended on Mar 13.
This year 2,013,597 students took the exams under 11 education boards and 1,672,153 passed.
The pass rate for the nine general education boards was 83.77 percent, the one for the Madrasa Board was 79.66 percent, and the one for the Technical Board was 81.38 percent.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Girls outpaced boys in both pass rate and scoring a GPA 5.0. The pass rate for male students was 81.57 percent, while the pass rate for female students was 84.47 percent.
Of the 988,794 boys who sat for the exams, 806,553 passed.
Of the 1,024,803 girls who sat for the exams, 865,600 passed.
Of the students who received a GPA of 5.0, 98,776 were girls and 83,353 were boys.