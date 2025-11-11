Commuter train engine catches fire, Mymensingh-Netrokona rail service suspended

A fire has broken out in the engine of the Balaka Commuter train in Mymensingh, disrupting rail communication between the city and Netrokona.

The incident occurred near the Gauripur Junction Railway Station around 10am on Tuesday, according to Mymensingh Railway Police Station chief Aktar Hossain.

He said, “The engine of train No. 49 Balaka Commuter, which was travelling to Jaria in Netrokona via Mymensingh from Dhaka, suddenly caught fire. The engine then shut down.

“Panic spread among the passengers at the time. The train was quickly stopped, and the passengers were safely evacuated.”

The railway police officer confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

He said work to replace the engine is currently under way and that train service on the Mymensingh-Netrokona route will remain suspended until the task is complete.