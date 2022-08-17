High Court asks why not compensate Uttara girder accident victims’ family

The High Court has issued a rule asking why the family of the victims of the Uttara girder accident will not be paid Tk 50 million as compensation.

A High Court bench of Justices Farah Mahbub and Ahmed Sohel issued the rule after hearing a writ petition on Wednesday.

The court ordered authorities to report within 60 days what measures Bus Rapid Transit or BRT project authorities took over the last five years to ensure public safety.

The Road Transport and Highway Division secretary, BRT chairman and managing director, project director and coordinator of Chinese construction and engineering company Gezhouba Group have been asked to answer the court.