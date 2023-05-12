Residents begin to leave Saint Martin’s Island as Cyclone Mocha looms

The residents of Saint Martin’s Island in Cox's Bazar have begun to leave home for the mainland as Cyclone Mocha approaches the coast after turning into a very severe cyclonic storm.

The locals said more than 200 families moved to Teknaf from the island on Thursday and Friday.

Many Islanders took trawlers to Shah Porir Dwip in Teknaf on Friday to move to relative safety from the cyclone.

“We never left home during previous storms but the situation looks intense this year. Seven people from our family have moved to safety,” said Nur Jahan Begum, a resident of the island.

“There is a tendency among some residents of moving to a relative's house in Teknaf if such a storm signal is issued. But the number is not too high,” said Muhammad Kamruzzaman, the chief executive of the Teknaf Upazila administration.