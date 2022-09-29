Families mourn loved ones as Panchagarh boat disaster death toll rises to 69

Another body has been found on the fourth day of rescue efforts after a boat packed with around 150 people sank in the Korotoa River in Panchagarh's Boda Upazila amid mourning by the shocked survivors and families.

Panchagarh Additional District Magistrate Dipankar Roy said the body of a college student was recovered from Boda's Aulia Ghat on Wednesday.

The death toll in the disaster has now risen to 69, while three people are still unaccounted-for, according to the district administration.

The latest victim was identified as Himalaya Chandra Roy, 28, a resident of Khalpara of Maidandighi Union.

He passed his bachelor's degree from Pathraj Government College in Boda and was a candidate for the post-graduate final examination in the zoology department of Dinajpur Government College.

He got married a month and a half ago. His wife Bonna, who was identified with a single name, was admitted to a hospital after surviving the boat capsize.

Md Zahurul Islam, the deputy commissioner of Panchagarh district, said a team to investigate the accident was given three more days to finish its job.