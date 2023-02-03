    বাংলা

    Protest erupts at JU after motorcycle collision leaves student on life support

    Freshman Jahid Hasan was critically injured after being hit by a motorcycle outside a residential hall

    Jahangirnagar University Correspondent
    Published : 3 Feb 2023, 07:19 AM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2023, 07:19 AM

    A freshman at Jahangirnagar University is on life support after being hit by a motorcycle near a residential hall.

    The incident occurred on the road next to the Mowlana Bhashani Hall at 7 pm on Thursday. Jahid Hasan, a student of journalism at the university, was subsequently rushed to the Enam Medical College & Hospital in Savar.

    The incident sparked protests as students demonstrated outside the residence of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Nurul Alam, demanding a safe campus.

    After a visit to the hospital, JU Proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan said Jahid was still not out of danger. “The university will bear the cost of his treatment,” he added.

    “We completely agree with the demands of the students. Hopefully, we can find a solution together,” the proctor said.

    VC Nurul Alam later met the protesting students in a bid to address their concerns. "We will make sure that the motorcyclist is taken to task within seven working days. I will instruct security guards to monitor the speed at which motorcycles and autorickshaws travel [on campus]. We will also construct speed bumps after identifying the risky spots.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Trader dies after being run over by car in Dhaka
    Trader dies in Dhaka road crash
    The incident took place in Banani's Kakoli in the early hours of Friday
    Two construction workers beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Rajshahi
    2 Rajshahi workers beaten to death over alleged theft
    Police arrested four people for tying Rezaul and Rakibul to a pole and striking them with iron rods for allegedly stealing Tk 1 million
    Northerners feel the chill as mercury drops amid mild cold snap
    Mild cold snap sweeps over northern districts
    At least one more mild or moderate cold wave could sweep over the northern region this month, along with the possibility of hailstorms with thunder
    MPs join the 2022-23 budget session in parliament on Thursday, Jun 9, 2022.
    Govt to 'rationalise' university tuition fees
    The government will take a decision after reviewing the fee structure of all private universities, says Education Minister Dipu Moni

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher