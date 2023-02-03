Protest erupts at JU after motorcycle collision leaves student on life support

After a visit to the hospital, JU Proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan said Jahid was still not out of danger. “The university will bear the cost of his treatment,” he added.



“We completely agree with the demands of the students. Hopefully, we can find a solution together,” the proctor said.



VC Nurul Alam later met the protesting students in a bid to address their concerns. "We will make sure that the motorcyclist is taken to task within seven working days. I will instruct security guards to monitor the speed at which motorcycles and autorickshaws travel [on campus]. We will also construct speed bumps after identifying the risky spots.”