Protest erupts at JU after motorcycle collision leaves student on life support

A freshman at Jahangirnagar University is on life support after being hit by a motorcycle near a residential hall.
The incident occurred on the road next to the Mowlana Bhashani Hall at 7 pm on Thursday. Jahid Hasan, a student of journalism at the university, was subsequently rushed to the Enam Medical College & Hospital in Savar.
The incident sparked protests as students demonstrated outside the residence of the institution’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Nurul Alam, demanding a safe campus.
After a visit to the hospital, JU Proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan said Jahid was still not out of danger. “The university will bear the cost of his treatment,” he added.
“We completely agree with the demands of the students. Hopefully, we can find a solution together,” the proctor said.
VC Nurul Alam later met the protesting students in a bid to address their concerns. "We will make sure that the motorcyclist is taken to task within seven working days. I will instruct security guards to monitor the speed at which motorcycles and autorickshaws travel [on campus]. We will also construct speed bumps after identifying the risky spots.”