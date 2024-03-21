Nearly 14,000 new primary teachers appointed this year: secretary

The government has appointed nearly 14,000 new teachers from primary schools this year, according to Farid Ahmed, secretary at the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

Continuing from the previous year, the secretary highlighted plans to continue recruitment of teachers at the primary level. Ahmed said that over 37,000 teachers had been appointed to primary schools in 2023 and 13,781 will be appointed this year.

The secretary made the statements during a press conference at the Secretariat on Thursday.