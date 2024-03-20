Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten to retire, appoint successor

    বাংলা

    Dries Van Noten, one of Belgium's most famous fashion designers, said on Tuesday he will step down at the end of June after designing his last collection and will appoint his successor at a later date.

    The designer, 65, said in a post on his Instagram account that he plans to focus "on all the things (he) never had the time for", though will remain "involved in the House" he "treasures so much".

    The upcoming men's spring/summer 2025 collection will be his last, Van Noten said, adding that his studio team will design the fashion house's spring/summer 2025 collection for women.

    "I have full confidence that they will do a great job," he said.

    The son and grandson of tailors, Antwerp-born Van Noten debuted with a menswear collection in 1986, according to his website. The brand he built up was taken over by Spanish luxury group Puig in 2018.

    He has opened stores on the most exclusive commercial high streets around the world and the Musee des Arts Decoratifs in Paris ran an exhibition of his work and inspirations in 2014. He was granted the Belgian noble title of baron in 2017.

    Together with pret-a-porter lines for men and women , Van Noten also sells accessories, cosmetics and perfume.

    His last show in February, a fall/winter collection, featured pastels, grey and light browns, and included coats and bomber jackets with rounded shoulders, as well as tailored suits embellished with bead work.

