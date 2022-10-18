Body found in container sent from Chattogram to Malaysia

A decomposed body was found inside a container that left Chattogram port for Malaysia.

Security personnel at Malaysia's Penang port discovered the body while transporting the container to a depot.

The 40-feet long container arrived in Chattogram from the BM container depot in Sitakunda on Oct 4.

A cargo ship named Sawasdee Atlantic, operated by South Korea's Sinoc Shipping Lines, later set sail with the container from Chattogram on Oct 6, before docking at the Penang port four days later on Oct 10.

The Chattogram Port Authority and the shipping agent, Globe Link Associates, are trying to find out how the body ended up inside the container. However, it is still unclear whether the body belonged to a Bangladeshi national.