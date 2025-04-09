72 arrested in 10 cases over vandalism of stores, restaurants amid pro-Palestine protests

Of the 72 arrests, 33 are in Khulna and 19 are in Sylhet

Police say they have arrested a total of 72 people in connection with the attacks and vandalism of different businesses in cities across the country amid nationwide protests against the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Ten cases have been filed over the incidents, the Chief Advisor’s Office said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

Of the 72 arrests, 33 were in Khulna, 19 in Sylhet, five in Chattogram, four in Gazipur, four in Narayanganj, three in Cumilla and four in Cox’s Bazar.

Students and the general public conducted a “No Work, No School” programme across the country to protest the brutal attacks on unarmed Palestinians by the Israeli military on Monday. Protest marches, rallies, and strikes were conducted in districts across the country.

During the protests, at least 16 restaurants and other stores were vandalised over allegations of “stocking and selling Israeli goods”. These included five incidents in Cox’s Bazar, three in Chattogram, five in Sylhet, four in Gazipur, and one each in Cumilla and Bogura

Several outlets for international brands such as fast food chains KFC and Pizza Hut, and footwear giant Bata, were attacked, vandalised and looted.

The vandals also attacked stores and restaurants that sold foreign soft drinks such as Coca Cola and 7 Up.

The Chief Advisor’s Office said that law enforcers are combing through video to identify the culprits and bring them to justice. Raids will be ongoing, it said.

It also called for the general public to come forward and support law enforcers, urging them to contact police if they have any additional information.