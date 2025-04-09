When the victim’s grandparents attempted to block the perpetrator, he slit their throats and fled the scene

Attacker rapes and kills woman in Chattogram, attempts to kill her grandparents

A woman has been raped and killed and her maternal grandparents have been seriously injured during an attack in Chattogram.

The incident occurred in the Dakshin Gachh Baria Nayapara area on Chandnaish Upazila on Wednesday morning.

The woman was identified as 18-year-old Arzu Akter, the daughter of Anwar Hossain from Chandnaish’s Kanchannagar.

Arzu went to visit her maternal grandparents, said Chattogram Additional Superintendent of Police Md Rasel. Nazim, a young man Arzu referred to as “uncle”, raped her when she went to the washroom at night.

When Anzu’s grandparents attempted to block him, Nazim slit their throats and fled the scene, leaving them injured.

Police recovered the body from the washroom and sent her grandparents to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment when the incident was reported.

The suspect Nazim is a cousin of Arzu’s mother, said ASP Rasel.