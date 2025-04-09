Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 09, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Pakistan's national airline posts first annual profit in two decades

The disclosure is made ahead of a second attempt by the government to sell the airline

Pakistan's national airline posts annual profit in two decades
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane sits on the tarmac, as seen through a plane window, at the Islamabad International Airport, Islamabad, Pakistan Oct 27, 2024. REUTERS

Asif Shahzad, Reuters

Published : 09 Apr 2025, 12:40 PM

Updated : 09 Apr 2025, 12:40 PM

Related Stories
Read More
Honorary citizenship for Youngone’s Kihak Sung
Honorary citizenship for Youngone’s Kihak Sung
State leagues prove to be talent hotbed for IPL
State leagues prove to be talent hotbed for IPL
Lucknow's Marsh, Pooran continue explosive start to IPL
Lucknow's Marsh, Pooran continue explosive start to IPL
EC forms expert panel to set expat voting method
EC forms expert panel to set expat voting method
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More