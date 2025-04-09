BSF accused of beating Bangladeshi man to death at Brahmanbaria border

His family points the finger at the BSF, but the BGB claims the man returned home safely after illegally crossing into India

A Bangladeshi man has died after he was allegedly detained and beaten by India's Border Security Force (BSF) near the Bijoynagar border in Brahmanbaria.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), however, says the man returned homely safely after crossing into India illegally.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at the zero point of the Sejamura border in Bijoynagar Upazila.

The victim, Muradur Rahman Munna, was a resident of the area.

According to Munna’s wife Ratna and sister Amena Khatun, he had gone to check on his paddy field near the Sejamura border in the afternoon. They allege that BSF personnel apprehended him and later beat him severely.

They said Munna was left in critical condition on the Bangladeshi side of the border. A BGB patrol discovered him lying injured and arranged for his return home.

He was then taken to Brahmanbaria General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The family has called on the government to ensure justice over the incident.

Confirming the death, Dr Arafat of Brahmanbaria General Hospital said: “We examined him after he was brought in and found no signs of life. His body has been sent to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.”

Citing patrol reports, Lt Col Farah Mohammad Imtiaz, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-25 in Sarail, said Murad had illegally crossed the border.

“It's still unclear why he crossed the border, whether the BSF detained him or if someone else assaulted him."

The matter is being investigated and the BGB is in contact with BSF officials to gather more details, he added.