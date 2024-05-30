Japan will support Bangladesh in Cyclone Remal recovery efforts, says PM Kishida

He expresses his condolence in a letter to Sheikh Hasina

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has extended condolences over the deaths and damage caused by Cyclone Remal that hit the coastal areas of Bangladesh and offered his country's support in rebuilding efforts.

In a letter to Sheikh Hasina, Kishida said, “The Government of Japan will spare no effort to provide the necessary support for the swift recovery of the affected areas. I would like to reiterate that Japan will always stand by Bangladesh as it emerges from this difficult time.”

Kishida expressed the condolences and pledge for support in the letter to his Bangladesh counterpart on Thursday, the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka said in a media statement.

In the letter, he said, "I am deeply saddened by the cyclone which caused the loss of precious lives and displacement of many people in Bangladesh, especially in the coastal areas of the southern region."

“On behalf of the Government of Japan, I pray for the souls of the victims and extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” he said.

Heavy rains and strong winds from Cyclone Remal began in coastal areas on Sunday afternoon. Rainfall increased across the country from Monday morning as the cyclone weakened.

Official reports confirmed that at least 16 people died in tidal surges, and house and wall collapses in districts such as Patuakhali, Satkhira, Bhola, Barisal, Khulna, and Chattogram.

UNICEF Bangladesh Representative Sheldon Yates also said in a statement that over 8.4 million people, including children, in coastal areas, are at risk from Cyclone Remal.

Yates extended heartfelt sympathy to the disaster victims and hoped for a swift recovery in the affected regions.