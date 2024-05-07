Rain won’t ‘spoil’ Upazila elections: Met Office

While scattered showers may continue until May 14, heavy rainfall is not expected on Wednesday

The Meteorological Department has confirmed that the sixth Upazila Parishad election, scheduled for Wednesday morning, will not be hindered by rain.

Meteorologist Omar Faruk said that while scattered showers may continue until May 14, heavy rainfall is not expected on that day.

He also said nighttime rain may occur and a drop in temperatures is a possibility.

In the 72-hour weather forecast, meteorologist Bazlur Rashid highlighted a western depression stretching from West Bengal through southwest Bangladesh to the northwest Bay of Bengal.

This could result in temporary rainfall accompanied by gusts or thunder across the country over the next three days, along with scattered hailstorms in some areas.

Moreover, the trend of rainfall might continue for the next five days.

Feni experienced the highest nationwide rainfall, reaching 130 mm in 24 hours by Tuesday morning, with heavy rain reported in other areas during this period.

A mild heatwave affecting Gopalganj, Jashore, and Chuadanga districts is expected to fade within a day.

The country's overall temperature is forecast to remain stable, with Jashore recording the highest temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius on Monday and Bandarban registering the lowest at 18.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Bangladesh is preparing for a unique local government election, where almost all candidates are independent as the main parties have not fielded any candidates.

Amid the BNP’s boycott, the Awami League has refrained from nominating candidates for the Upazila council polls to avoid infighting.